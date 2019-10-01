Record-breaking heat likely today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Dry with sun & cloud mix, humid with record-breaking heat, Highs 88-91.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild, winds calming, Lows 67-70.
WEDNESDAY Partly sunny skies and still very hot, Highs 86-89.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and huge temperature drop, Highs 65-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool air, Highs 67-70.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and staying seasonable, Highs 70-72.
MONDAY: Clouds return with few rain showers, Highs 70-72.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman