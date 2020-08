Hot and humid weather this week

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: . Mostly clear skies are expected as we are under high pressure today. It will get hot underneath the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine across the Ohio Valley. One positive is that the dew points should hover around 60-65 so the mugginess will not be a big threat today. Just remember to stay hydrated if you are doing work outdoors today as well as remember the pets. Highs around 90-92.

TUESDAY: We will start the day with some patchy clouds, but clouds will build in as we head into the afternoon. The high heat will continue on but it will feel sticky out. With the heat and humidity building, so will the chance for the afternoon and evening showers and storms. High around 89-91.