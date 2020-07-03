Hot for the Fourth of July

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows 64-68.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid, Highs 88-90.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Hot and humid in the afternoon, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then some isolated thunder, Highs near 91.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hit then some thunder, Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: More clouds then some thunder Highs 86-90.

FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunder, Highs 85-89.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

