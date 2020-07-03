Hot for the Fourth of July

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows 64-68.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid, Highs 88-90.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Hot and humid in the afternoon, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then some isolated thunder, Highs near 91.
TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hit then some thunder, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: More clouds then some thunder Highs 86-90.
FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunder, Highs 85-89.
