Hot Friday with few storms

Weather

A couple of showers fire up this afternoon

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Dry start with isolated PM storms, still hot and humid, Highs 87-90.
TONIGHT: Occasional shower/storm, then warm, Lows near 70.
SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Seasonable with isolated PM showers, Highs 83-85.
MONDAY: Turning more sunny, still warm but less humid, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and remaining dry, Highs 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies and very warm, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with few showers developing, Highs 85-87.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

