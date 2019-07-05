Hot Friday with few storms

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Dry start with isolated PM storms, still hot and humid, Highs 87-90.

TONIGHT: Occasional shower/storm, then warm, Lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 85-87.

SUNDAY: Seasonable with isolated PM showers, Highs 83-85.

MONDAY: Turning more sunny, still warm but less humid, Highs 84-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and remaining dry, Highs 85-87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies and very warm, Highs 86-88.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with few showers developing, Highs 85-87.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman