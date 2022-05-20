(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting off cloudy with rain showers and storms. These will end by noon and then clouds will start to clear and give us sunnier skies. It will be breezy at times with gust speeds up to 30mph. Very warm with a high of 87.

Saturday: A mostly sunny day will be here for the first day of the weekend with a hot high temperature of 91 degrees. A few showers are possible in the evening but will not be too much overall.

Sunday: Showers are likely on Sunday, especially in the second half of the day. There could be a few storms embedded within as this cold front move through. High of 81.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 69.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 75.

Wednesday: A chance for showers, especially in the second half of the day. High of 80.

Thursday: Showers are likely with a high of 76.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler