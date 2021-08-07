Hot, hot, hot for the next several days!

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: High of 87 with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun.

Monday: Hot with a high of 91 and mostly clear skies. Drink your water!

Tuesday: A chance for some showers and a high of 90. Partly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 88 with showers through the day and storms likely in the afternoon.

Thursday: Storms likely with a high of 87.

Friday: Some leftover rain is possible with a high of 83.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 82.

