Hot, hot, hot for the next several days!

(7 Day Forecast)
Sunday: High of 87 with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun.
Monday: Hot with a high of 91 and mostly clear skies. Drink your water!
Tuesday: A chance for some showers and a high of 90. Partly cloudy.
Wednesday: High of 88 with showers through the day and storms likely in the afternoon.
Thursday: Storms likely with a high of 87.
Friday: Some leftover rain is possible with a high of 83.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 82.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler