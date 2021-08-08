https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Hot, humid, and sunny… then the rain moves in

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: High of 91 with feels like temps in the mid 90s.  Plenty of sunshine through the day with a stray shower overnight.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with showers and afternoon storms.  High of 87.

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun with showers and sunshine.  High of 89.

Thursday: Showers are likely under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 88.

Friday:  High of 85 with showers  and cloudy skies. 

Saturday:  Partly cloudy with a chance for some showers.  High of 82.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, high of 78.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

