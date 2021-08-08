Hot, humid, and sunny… then the rain moves in

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: High of 91 with feels like temps in the mid 90s. Plenty of sunshine through the day with a stray shower overnight.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with showers and afternoon storms. High of 87.
Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sun with showers and sunshine. High of 89.
Thursday: Showers are likely under mostly cloudy skies. High of 88.
Friday: High of 85 with showers and cloudy skies.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for some showers. High of 82.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 78.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler