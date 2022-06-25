Started out as a beautiful day today across the Ohio Valley. Plenty of sunshine for the day, but temperatures have heated up quite a bit into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. It is going to stay on the warm side tonight. Lows across the area will dip down into the upper 60’s. Starting out clear and cloud cover will start to move in after midnight leading to mostly cloudy conditions for the day tomorrow.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy for the day tomorrow. Temperatures remain above average but cool down a little bit into the lower 80’s. A couple showers and thunderstorms are possible for the later afternoon and evening hours.

Monday: Cool down coming your way on Monday thanks to a cold front Sunday evening. Temperatures cool down to below normal sitting in the mid 70’s under partly cloudy skies with low humidity. So a great day to get some yard work done.

Tuesday: Returning to seasonable for the day on Tuesday. Temperatures return to to the upper 70’s under sunny skies. Humidity remains on the comfortable side of things.

Wednesday: Sunshine continues for your Wednesday. Warming up though with highs in the lower 80’s but with the return of sticky conditions.

Thursday: More sunshine for Thursday with temperatures continuing to climb. Sunny with highs in the upper 80’s for your Thursday.

Friday: Temperatures possibly breaking into the 90’s on Friday under partly cloudy skies. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms along a cold front are possible.

Saturday: Returning to seasonable on Saturday as we begin the weekend, but with the chance for rain throughout the day

StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick