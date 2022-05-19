(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off with a few isolated showers but those will be very few and far between. We will see the clouds clearing through the morning to give us sunnier skies in the second half of the day. High of 78 degrees.

Friday: Starting the day off with the possibility for an isolated shower/storm. This could be heavy but it will move through quickly. It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25mph and warm with a high of 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few showers possible in the second half of the day. High of 91.

Sunday: Showers are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. High of 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 68.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 75.

Wednesday: Rain showers will likely be a part of the day. High of 78.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler