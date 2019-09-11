Hot with chance of rain today

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny and turning much warmer again, Highs 86-89.TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and warm, Lows 67-69.WEDNESDAY: Hot, increasing clouds with showers and thunder, Highs 87-90.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.FRIDAY: Partly sunny with few afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.SATURDAY: Stray leftover AM shower then some sunshine, Highs near 80-83.SUNDAY: Not as hot, drier with sunshine too, Highs 80-83.MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 83-85.