Hottest weekend of July 2019

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 70-74.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 91-95.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 92-96.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs 78-80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

THURSDAY: Early morning clouds. Late afternoon showers, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

