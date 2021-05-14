How big is the Ohio Valley? It’s actually larger than you think

Have you ever wondered what region you live in? Northeast? Mid-Atlantic? Or how far the Ohio Valley actually goes north to south?

For weather forecasters, it is quintessential to know specifically where weather systems come from and exactly how they are moving. That is why geography is such an important lesson and skill meteorologists need to know and how to better communicate with the audience. It is also their job to educate like we are about to do right now.

For example, the Ohio River Valley encompasses PA, WV, OH, KY, IN, and IL.

It is based off of geographic features and tributaries that lead to the Ohio River itself. Areas of Morgantown, WV and Altoona, PA are included in the Ohio Valley according to the National Weather Service Geographic Reference Map.

There is no smoothed out area that perfectly encompasses an entire group of states. Take California for example. It is designated as its own boundary, but also is included in the Central Great Basin and the Southwest Boundary.

Learning and understanding where you live and what is around is vital in severe weather as well. If you are not aware of what is around you, then it could come back to haunt you in a negative way. Learning local geography and places near your could in-fact one day save your life in case of a severe weather event moving into your area. Ohio County Map West Virginia County Map Pennsylvania County Map