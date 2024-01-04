WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you were hoping for a big snow from our weekend system, sadly you will have to keep looking.

Models have trended with a south and east location for the center of low pressure which does not bode well for snow lovers locally.

The totals within this story could still change.

The graphic below does need further explanation, read on.

Low end totals of a light coating favors areas of Eastern Ohio, primarily along I-77.

The most likely range of one to two inches is for The Northern Panhandle of West Virginia. The best chances of seeing two inches will be along Eastern Wetzel County.

If there is a slight shift in the weather system to our east, we could receive at most three inches.

We will continue to monitor the track of this system, which means totals could still change!