Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – We don’t think about it often, but our houses take a beating so that we can be comfortable from the elements.

Whether it’s the extreme cold or the driving rain, our gutters and roofs get the worst of it.

And when they start to fail, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration loads up their trucks to help frustrated homeowners.

The most destruction is caused by one of the most powerful forces on earth—water.

You know, with the rain comes water damage, and it’s always something simple that causes it, a blocked drain, a bad gutter, some shingles that blew off. Bob Heldreth, VP of Marketing, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

Heldreth says you can go through a checklist this time of year to avoid that frantic repair call.

The winds have been blowing the last few weeks, so take a look and see if any shingles are missing—you’ll notice it when the downpours come.

Sump pumps are essential when you have a basement, and they will wear out eventually.

You may want to consider at least having a replacement on hand so you can swap them out if you’re in the middle of a heavy rain. Bob Heldreth, VP of Marketing, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration

Heldreth says downspouts often go underground and drain somewhere else.

You can keep water from backing up into your home by making sure those pipes aren’t blocked by debris after a long winter.

You can also keep your house sealed from the elements by weather stripping your windows.

Heldreth specifically names brick and mortar homes as being susceptible to water.

And at the end of the day, most of the problems they work on can be avoided with a little

preventative maintenance.