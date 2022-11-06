MONDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be northwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 67°F and the low will be 40°F.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 59°F and the low will be 38°F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 66 F, and the low will be 43°F.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 69°F, and the low will be 49°F.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be from the west at 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 68°F, and the low will be 42°F.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with Spotty early AM showers. Winds will be from the west 10-15mph gusting up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45°F, and the low will be 31°F.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be south westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41°F and the low will be 26°F.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi