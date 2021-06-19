Humid (but sunnier) for your Father’s Day!

(7 Day Forecast)
Sunday: A stray shower but the day should remain relatively dry. Lots of sunshine with some clouds through the day. High of 84 and humid.
Monday: Some thunderstorms will be present mainly in the second part of the day. High of 86, humid, and partly cloudy.
Tuesday: High of 70 with a storm possible in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will clear through the day and leave us with a clearer second half of the day.
Wednesday: High of 75 and mostly sunny due to high pressure.
Thursday: Mostly clear, high of 82.
Friday: A chance for showers returns with some clouds back in the forecast. High of 80.
Saturday: High of 79 with some possible rain and partly sunny skies.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler