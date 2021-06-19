Humid (but sunnier) for your Father’s Day!

Vet Voices

Sunday:  A stray shower but the day should remain relatively dry.  Lots of sunshine with some clouds through the day.  High of 84 and humid.

Monday: Some thunderstorms will be present mainly in the second part of the day.  High of 86, humid, and partly cloudy.

Tuesday:  High of 70 with a storm possible in the morning.  Otherwise, clouds will clear through the day and leave us with a clearer second half of the day.

Wednesday:  High of 75 and mostly sunny due to high pressure. 

Thursday:  Mostly clear, high of 82.

Friday:    A chance for showers returns with some clouds back in the forecast. High of 80.

Saturday:  High of 79 with some possible rain and partly sunny skies. 

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

