Humidity levels drop Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers returning, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker