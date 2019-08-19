Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Humidity levels drop Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 74-78.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers returning, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter