Hurricane Ida’s potential impacts on the Ohio Valley: 1 Day Outlook

Wheeling, WV – There is no doubt that the major weather headline this weekend falls on the shoulders of once Hurricane Ida. The beast in the Southeast ravaged through LA and MS with relentless rain and life-threatening storm surge near the Gulf.

Infrared satellite shows the towering clouds over the eyewall where the heaviest rain forms in a hurricane.

The projected path has areas of the Ohio Valley included. Here is what we know as of now:

Right now, the projected path has the center of low pressure moving to our immediate south and east. A good sign for the already saturated ground of the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio. The farther south this system travels, the less rain we receive in our immediate area. Heavy bands of rain are expected to form after midnight with the Flash Flood Watch going into effect at 2 AM tomorrow.

Areas of flash flooding is a possibility still with rain totals ranging around 1-4″ with locally high amounts possible. Areas around Clarksburg and Morgantown WV could see more on a direct impact. A tight gradient in term of rainfall totals can be seen below. The farther north of I 70 you live, the less rain you will receive.

Ponding and running water on roadways is a possibility. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. You never know how deep the water is, it is safer to find an alternative route. The main culprit to flood in our area will be small streams and creeks overflowing their embankments.

This is an ongoing and ever changing system with the slightest movement north and west impacting the area. The StormTracker7 Weather Team will continue to monitor this system as it develops.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey