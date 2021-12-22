If you thought yesterday was cold, get ready for today

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting off with some clouds and then getting to partly cloudy this afternoon/evening. A high of 32 already sounds cold but with the wind chill (gusts up to 25mph) the feels like temps will be in the teens and 20s for the day ahead. You’ll want to bring the heavy winter jacket, scarf, gloves, and hat today.

Thursday: Starting off clear with clouds increasing through the day. It will begin very cold again tomorrow morning but eventually warm up and reach a high of 42.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy with some showers in the second half of the day. High of 50 and breezy once again.

Christmas Day: Scattered rain showers are possible through the day but mainly in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. It will be warm with a high of 56 which will not allow for any snow.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 49.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 48.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler