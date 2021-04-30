Improving conditions but cooler for your finally Friday

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Weather wise we will be improving today especially compared to the rain event that we had for most of yesterday. Temperatures are starting off cooler compared to the last two days but this is more seasonal. Temps in the mid to upper 40s are average low temps. There is a chance we deal with a few more rain drops. Scattered showers if not patchy sprinkles are possible this morning until lunchtime. Thereafter, skies will clear out and the sunshine will return. This will start a very nice few days where we will be under high pressure, meaning the sunshine will be out. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 50s which is much cooler compared to what we had on Wed and Thur. Breezy conditions will stick around once again as winds will blow from the west/west northwest around 10-15 mph and gusts could reach 35 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will be in the mid to low 30s and there is a chance for frost to develop. Maybe bring in any potted plants to keep them out of the cold.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely as high pressure will start to build in. Temperatures will start to get back to seasonal levels, topping off in the mid 60s. A good day to get out and till the garden or cut some grass after a couple days of rain.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds to end the weekend. Temperatures max out in the mid 70s. We will start with a warming trend to end the weekend and that will stick around into the beginning half of the work-week. Late in the evening, rain showers will start to move in and a grey and dreary Monday is expected.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be back in the mid 70s to start the next work-week. Rain showers are likely to develop early on and stick around for most of the day. There is a chance we see some storms in the afternoon hours as well.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies linger around for your Tuesday and temperatures max out in the mid to low 70s. We have a chance for some rain showers throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some spotty shower activity. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: The chance for rain will continue on. Temperatures will hover around the mid 60s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey