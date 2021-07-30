Improving conditions throughout your finally Friday

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: The summary for your Friday weather, improving conditions throughout the day with pleasant weather as we head into the weekend. After yesterday’s active weather, all of the excitement is coming to an end. Some patchy rain showers are still left in the Ohio Valley but those should dissipate and exit our region by the early morning hours. Temperatures are still in the 60s and the cool air has not fully swung in yet. Muggy levels are high right now but we will feel relief as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours. High pressure will start to build in from the west and allow for a mixture of sun and clouds early on, but skies will gradually clear as we head deeper into the afternoon. High temperatures will reflect the cooler air-mass being brought in, as we only reach the mid to upper 70s for our afternoon high. Favorable conditions are likely if you want to plan any outdoor activities today and even tomorrow as well. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5 mph. By this evening, we will notice a big change in the mugginess as it returns to the pleasant category. Tonight, we will continue to clear out the clouds with high pressure building in. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we head into the beginning stages of the weekend. Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s for our high. Muggy levels will also be in the comfortable/pleasant category. Plan to be outside and enjoy the sunshine and calm weather.

SUNDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Partially active weather could return later in the weekend with rain showers possible. Again, it will not be a full washout but we could see spotty showers here late in the day. Cloud coverage will also be present, and hinder the sun from shining. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s if not near 80 degrees.

MONDAY: The next work-week (or first full work-week of August) starts off with dry conditions for now and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for our afternoon high. High pressure should build in and keep us dry for the beginning stages of the week. Muggy levels should remain in the comfortable category.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected to continue on as high pressure will be overhead. Thermometers will max out in the upper 70s if not around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and dry. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s as well. Muggy levels should also remain in check.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with the chance for a few rain showers. Temperatures will start to inch their way closer to the mid 80s and muggy level will also start to return.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey