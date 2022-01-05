Increasing chances for snow as we head into Thursday night

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Peaks of sun were around for the day today even though there were cloud across the Ohio Valley. It was mild in the sun and felt good if you were able to walk outdoors. The most prominent feature for today were the winds. They blew from the southwest for most of the day with gusts upwards of 35 mph. Sustained winds were around 15-20 mph. The breezy winds will likely stay with us as we head into the overnight hours. Clouds will start to filter out some as we transition into nighttime. It will be cold for your Thursday morning commute as temps dip down into the upper teens if not low 20s. We could see feels like temps in the single digits as well.

THURSDAY: Here is where the weather turns fun. Another complex system will make its way back into the Ohio Valley for the day. We will stay with cloudy skies for most of the day with snow showers likely to start in the afternoon and evening hours. This will likely continue on to early Friday morning. There is still uncertainty with this system overall. Precipitation is expected to start after dinner tomorrow with the highest snow rates before midnight. This will be a fast-moving system and fully clear out by Friday morning. Snow totals will be around 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible. The father north and west of I 70 you live, the less snow you will receive. Highest snow totals will be through Central/Northern WV. Temperatures will be cold, as we dip down into the upper 20s. Breezy winds will also make it feel much colder outside. Winds also be a bit more noticeable with gusts of 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold with breezy winds making a return. We could see a few snow flurries fall in the early morning hours, most of the morning commute will not see falling precip. However, due to the possibility of accumulating snow there could be some slick spots on roadways. Account for that in your morning travels. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Temperatures could dip down into the low teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Mostly/partly cloudy with dry and quiet weather for now. Winds should start to die down as well since we will be in a transition zone to a new air mass. High temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s. There could be a few rain showers moving in later in the day.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of widespread rain showers. Another soaking rainfall is likely across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will inch their way back towards the mid 40s. It will likely be breezy as well.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for the beginning of the work-week. Temperatures will only be in the 20s for our daytime high. Winds will also start to pickup as well, making it feel much colder.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the early parts of the next week. Temperatures will be back in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temps for the area. Highs dawn the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey