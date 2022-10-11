7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine, clear, and quiet in the weather department for another day in the new week! Broad high pressure has been in control since Saturday afternoon and kept things calm across the Ohio Valley, even again today. Early this morning, we woke up to temperatures in the upper 40s, but then rebounded back with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds were calm blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. The lack of cloud coverage will stick around for the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Tonight, clouds hold off and stay clear. Overnight lows and morning temps will be down in the upper 40s to low 50s. There is no threat for frost tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will return with the chance for some spotty showers as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s to low 70s. The development of a cold front will bring a return of widespread rain as we head into late Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. Thursday night lows will be in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. We will see a chance for rain showers and breezy winds throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s with dropping temps into the afternoon. There is a risk for severe weather through the early morning hours of Thursday. The region is outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Much colder air will funnel in as we head into the weekend with max temps sitting below average. Winds will also be breezy at times with gusts as high as 30 mph, for the morning hours.

FRIDAY: Colder air seeps back into the region with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover will also be present. It will be another crisp evening for Friday night football across Ohio and West Virginia.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cooler air. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 60s. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with another round of rain showers scattered across the board. It will be much cooler with northwesterly winds present as well. Daytime highs will sit in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Another round of rain showers will colder air making a return. Daytime highs will range in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s for Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day. Temperature wise will be much cooler than average, maxing out in the mid-40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey