Increasing cloud cover and showers for your Thursday

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies for the Ohio Valley once again. It was a great day to be outside and soaking up the sunshine. It was another warmer than average day for the area as thermometers maxed out in the upper 60s and some spots did get into the lower 70s. As we transition into the overnight hours, clouds will be around allowing temperatures to bottom out in the lower 50s. River fog should not be a concern thanks to the cloud coverage. It will be a very mild night across the valley.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely as we head farther into the morning hours tomorrow. A stray shower is not out of the question ahead of our next incoming weather maker. However, widespread rain is favorable for the afternoon and evening hours, once this front pushes through. An isolated thunderstorm is possible as well. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concern is gusty winds. Temperatures will be mild, maxing out in the mid 60s with cooler air funneling in late in the evening. Winds will also be more prominent, blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies to end the week. A stray sprinkle or two is possible in the AM hours. A pop up shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon either. High temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be a good evening to get some warm apple cider and watch some Friday night football.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies will likely reign supreme come Saturday. We will not see much of the sun, but you will certainly be able to wear those Fall flannels and boots to the pumpkin patch if you so choose. A few scattered showers are possible thanks to added moisture from the cloudy skies. High temps will range around 60 degrees,

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool for Sunday. We will once again see temps in the upper 50s. An increasing chance for rain returns in the evening hours, thanks to an incoming cold front for the Ohio Valley. Chances for rain stay for next week.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, thanks to a surface cold front. Thermometers will max out in the upper 50s if not low 60s once again.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun for your Tuesday. Temps will hover around 60 degrees. It will feel more seasonable across the valley.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for your Wednesday. We could see some spotty showers develop, thanks to an active upper level air pattern. Temperatures max out in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey