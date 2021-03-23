Increasing cloud coverage will take over the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Hopefully you were able to enjoy the beautiful weather we had yesterday because the wall to wall sunshine looks to go away for at least the next seven days. The morning hours will be relatively sunny but by lunchtime, the clouds will dominate and it will be mostly cloudy. One positive is that we will stick with the warmer than average temperatures, as our afternoon high will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will not be a factor, blowing from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies will linger into the overnight hours with our low bottoming out in the low 50s. After midnight, there is a chance for some spotty showers.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers are possible throughout the Ohio Valley tomorrow. Widespread rain is not likely until Thursday as our next weather maker swing through. If it is not raining in your backyard, expect to see rather cloudy skies. Temperatures will be flirting with 70 degrees and the last time we saw temps in the 70s was when we had three straight days of record heat in early November.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers are likely to return Thursday afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies will stick around from the morning hours into the afternoon before the showers start. There could be a stray rumble of thunder as well. Temperatures could flirt with 70 degrees once again in the afternoon. Rain showers are likely through the overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers are likely into Friday morning and wrap up by dinner time. It will be breezy at times with possible wind gusts of 45 mph. Not much sun is expected but our afternoon high will be in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds are likely as we transition into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler compared to the work-week but still in the upper 50s for your high.

SUNDAY: Clouds will build into the Ohio Valley and we have a chance for some spotty showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s if not low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will stick around into the last Monday of March. We will also see cooler than average temperatures as well with our high in the low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey