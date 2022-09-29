7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunny then cloudy across the Ohio Valley through the morning hours today. It was a very nice start to the morning, feeling crisp with morning temps in the mid-40s. There was also pockets of fog around the land. Most of that started to burn off around 9/10 AM. Cloud coverage increased from north to south this afternoon as the last bit of energy from the upper-level system in the Great Lakes moves out. No remnant rainfall is expected today. Daytime highs were cooler than average again, maxing out in the upper 50s. Tonight, partial to gradual clearing is expected as we head into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will likely dip down in the lower 40s with a few of the lower lying area possibly in the upper 30s. The development of river valley fog is a possibility for the morning commute in the typical prone to fog areas.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley. Now warm is a loose term, we will be warmer than what we have been for most of the work-week as daytime highs will range in the mid-60s. The day will start off with more sunshine as an increasing cloud deck is expected for the afternoon and evening. Moisture will be coming in from once Hurricane Ian, into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be cooling off into the 50s by kickoff for your local HS game. Keep the jackets around as you head out to the game.

SATURDAY: Happy October Ohio Valley! The weekend showcases more prominent cloud cover in the skies with chances for rain possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. This is where the possible remnants of Hurricane Ian could start to make its way into our region, depending upon the path it takes once it makes landfall. This is something I will be monitoring over the next several days. We will max out temps in the lower 60s. Most of the heavier rain will stay to our south and west. Scattered showers will best describe rain coverage. Winds will likely be a bit breezy at times as well.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. The best timeframe for rain will be in the morning and afternoon hours. Rain activity will start to wane the deeper we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Another round of spotty showers are in the mix for early next week, mainly in the morning hours. Daytime highs will trend in the mid to low 60s. By the afternoon we could mix in a few rays of sunshine.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sunshine for the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. High pressure will start to make its way back into the forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we head into mid-week. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for daytime highs.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is possible towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. Temperatures will likely max out in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey