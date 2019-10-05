Increasing clouds and mild on Saturday night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy to partly sunny, much cooler & comfortable, Highs 65-67.TONIGHT: Mainly clear with dropping temperatures, Lows 43-46.SATURDAY: Chilly start then sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 70-73.SUNDAY: Turning cloudy, humid with showers through the day, Highs 72-75.MONDAY: Several rain showers then cooling off again, Highs 65-67.TUESDAY: Sunshine returns, dry and seasonable, Highs 65-68.WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely, Highs 68-71.THURSDAY: Warming up slightly, still dry, Highs 71-73.