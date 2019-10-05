Increasing clouds and mild on Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mild, breezy, increasing clouds, Lows 57-59.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of heavy rain, breezy, Highs 71-74.
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with steady rain at times, Highs 61-63.
TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and periodic sunshine, Highs 66-68.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Slightly warmer and staying dry and sunny, Highs 73-74.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, Highs 70-72.
SATURDAY: Much cooler, a sun and cloud mixture, Highs near 60.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler