Increasing clouds and mugginess for your Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Things will start off with mostly cloudy skies if you are heading out and about this morning. Clouds will thin out some but there will still be clouds scattered across the Ohio Valley skies today. The weather you can wear has returned to the area and it looks like it will be sticking to us and with us for the next few days. With the mugginess and increased temperatures, I expect to see some isolated showers and storms as we get into the afternoon and evening. Highs around 83-85.

SATURDAY: Patchy fog is expected for the early morning hours. The morning up until lunchtime looks dry but conditions could change. With the above average temperatures and muggy dew points, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will return for the afternoon. Highs around 85-87.

SUNDAY: Clouds off and on for your Sunday. There is a threat for P.M. rain showers. Highs around 82-84.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in place. Highs around 83-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies are expected. The heat will climb into the next work week. Highs around 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds in the sky. Highs around 87-89.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Highs around 88-90.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey