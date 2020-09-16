Increasing clouds and temperatures this Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: If you want one last day for summer like weather, well here it is. We will be a few degrees above average in terms of the high temperature today. Kicking things off, there will be some patchy valley fog this morning but as the sun comes out, that will burn off. Mostly sunny skies are expected but there will be more clouds in the skies compared to the past few days. The milky skies will continue today also as smoke particles from the wildfires out west are suspended upwards of 25,000 feet above the surface remain. There is no impact to the air quality at the surface. Enjoy the last day of “summer” weather. Highs around 78-80.

THURSDAY: Comfortable weather will continue with seasonal temperatures. The forecast has been updated and we are in a dry pattern. There could be a stray sprinkle due to the mostly cloudy skies anticipated. Highs will be around 77-79.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected and the forecast into the weekend looks dry and fall-like. It may be a little chilly to some because temperatures are expected to be below average. This will certainly get you in the mood for fall. Perfect sweatshirt and sweatpants weather. Highs around 67-69.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and fall like weather as we approach the Autumnal Equinox. Highs around 68-70. Good weather to have a fire outdoors and curl up in a blanket.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and the fall like weather will continue. Highs around 66-68.

MONDAY: To start the next work week I am seeing the dry weather continue on with sunny skies. Highs around 70-72.

TUESDAY: We are officially in Fall! Now it is okay to decorate in all orange and get the Halloween decorations out as well. If you haven’t done so yet….. It is okay if you did. Weather wise we will be mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs around 73-75.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey