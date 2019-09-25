Increasing clouds on a mild Wednesday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, mild, Lows 60-63.
THURSDAY: Morning rain showers then clearing up, Highs 74-78.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds and warming up, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Chance for showers and a few storms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 82-85.
SUNDAY: More clouds but stays quiet, Highs 81-83.
MONDAY: Continued warmth with more sun than cloud, Highs 83-86.
TUESDAY: Partially sunny skies, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Calm conditions with sun, Highs 82-84.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler