Increasing clouds on a mild Wednesday night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny then clouds by evening, warmer, Highs 77-80.TONIGHT: Not as cool with stray shower possible by dawn, Lows 62-64.THURSDAY: Stray morning showers then afternoon clearing, Highs 75-77.FRIDAY: Warming back up with full sunshine, dry, Highs 80-83.SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, scattered PM showers, Highs 83-85.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and dry, remaining warm, Highs 83-85.MONDAY: Slightly more humid with sun/cloud mix, Highs 84-86.TUESDAY: Still plenty of heat and humidity, partly sunny, Highs 84-86.