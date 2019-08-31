Increasing clouds on Saturday night

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and staying slightly warm, Lows 61-64.
SUNDAY: Clouds hang around with showers and a few thunderstorms possible, Highs 78-80.
LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible, trending mostly dry, Highs 80-83.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine and a few showers likely, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Drying and clearing up, cooler, Highs 75-77.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies and nice, Highs 77-79.
SATURDAY: Cool and clear, sunny, Highs near 75.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

