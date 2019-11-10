Increasing clouds on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Not as cold with increasing cloud cover, Lows 40-43.

MONDAY: Patchy AM fog, cloudy, afternoon rain changing to PM snow, Highs 47-50.

TUESDAY: Snow showers early, mostly cloudy and cold, Highs 29-32.

WEDNESDAY: Staying cold, more sunshine, Highs 30-34.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, Highs 39-42.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, not as cold, Highs 45-47.

SATURDAY: Staying dry and sunny, Highs 44-47.

SUNDAY: More clouds and warmer, Highs 48-50.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler