Increasing clouds on Sunday night

TONIGHT: Not as cold with increasing cloud cover, Lows 40-43.
MONDAY: Patchy AM fog, cloudy, afternoon rain changing to PM snow, Highs 47-50.
TUESDAY: Snow showers early, mostly cloudy and cold, Highs 29-32.
WEDNESDAY: Staying cold, more sunshine, Highs 30-34.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, Highs 39-42.
FRIDAY: More sunshine, not as cold, Highs 45-47.
SATURDAY: Staying dry and sunny, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: More clouds and warmer, Highs 48-50.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

