Increasing clouds on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 40-42.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.

WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix with spotty showers, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: More clouds then late-day showers, Highs 70-74.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 56-60.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs 46-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

