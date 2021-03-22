Increasing clouds on Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 40-42.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.
WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix with spotty showers, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: More clouds then late-day showers, Highs 70-74.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 56-60.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs 46-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker