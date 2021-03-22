Increasing clouds on Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: After a weekend that was dominated by sunshine, we will be treated to the same weather to kickoff the new work-week. High pressure is parked over our region, giving us the wall to wall sunshine and hardly any clouds in the skies. The UV index will be in the moderate level, meaning you should wear SPF 30 sunscreen if you are outside for a prolonged period of time. With temperatures in the in mid to upper 60s, you may be outdoors soaking up the sunshine. Just remember to stay hydrated and to wear sunglasses/sunscreen. Winds will be rather calm, blowing from the southeast around 3-7 mph. All and all an absolutely beautiful day to start the work-week off and that fair weather will continue tomorrow. As we head into the overnight period, we will stay clear from clouds and temps will bottom out in the lower 40s.