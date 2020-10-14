Increasing clouds Thursday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler, Lows 44-48.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few evening showers, Highs 71-75.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few sprinkles, Highs 51-55.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 55-59.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 62-66.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible by Evening, Highs 61-65
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and less breezy, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 66-70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker