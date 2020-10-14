Increasing clouds Thursday afternoon

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: The day will start with a little chill in the air with seasonable temperatures to kickoff the day. There may be some fog in the lower lying areas this morning but widespread fog will not be an issue. Once the sun rises this morning at 7:32 A.M. we will see plentiful sunshine for the Ohio Valley. It would be an excellent day if you wanted to head out to a park and walk, run, or enjoy being outdoors. The winds will not be a factor and making it feel cooler than our expected high temperature, especially with abundant sunshine warming things up. There could be a few clouds in the skies as we head into the afternoon, but all and all a good day. Expected highs around 69-71. A few ticks above average.

THURSDAY: As we continue on in the ladder half half of the work-week, there will be broken clouds and sunshine for the area. This will be the last day in the forecast where we will see above average temperatures for the region. Highs will be around 72-74. There will be some scattered showers in the Ohio Valley, mainly in the evening as a cold front advances into our neck of the woods. The cold front will really plummet our temperatures as we head into Friday and through the weekend.