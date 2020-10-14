Increasing clouds Thursday afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler, Lows 44-48.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few evening showers, Highs 71-75.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few sprinkles, Highs 51-55.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 55-59.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 62-66.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible by Evening, Highs 61-65

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and less breezy, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 66-70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

