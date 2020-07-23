Intermittent sunshine with showers and storms possible

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: There is a chance for some stray showers and possible rumbles of thunder to begin your Thursday. It will all depend on area on who receives rainfall. As we head into the late morning hours there will be intermittent clouds and sun that linger throughout the day. The sun will break through the clouds at times and it will look nice out. Per summertime standards, the chance for some afternoon showers and storms are possible. The mugginess sticks around. Highs temperatures around 84-86.

FRIDAY: High temperatures return as we look into the weekend. Broken clouds and a stray shower is possible in the afternoon, otherwise a nice day on tap. It will be less sticky thanks to a dry air mass working its way into our area. Highs around 86-88.

SATURDAY: Enjoy the abundant blue skies and sunshine as the last Saturday of July is expected to be mostly sunny. Enjoy your time outdoors. Highs around 87-89.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies to round off what is shaping up to be a stellar weekend to relax. Cooperative weather for once. Well, hopefully. Highs around 90-92.

MONDAY: The next work-week remains hot and humid, with a chance of the pesky afternoon showers and storms. High around 89-91.

TUESDAY: Same story is expected for your Tuesday, sticky feeling outside and above average temperatures. Highs around 87-89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and sticky. Highs around 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey