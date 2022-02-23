As another low-pressure system moves through the area, there is still uncertainty as to the timing of the precipitation types.

It looks like a few flurries or light snow showers are possible in the morning but nothing impactful.

As we get later into the afternoon, we will start to see some mix starting in the area but the main event will start around dinnertime on Thursday.

We are going to receive some mix and rain either way, but it just depends on when it transitions from mix to rain.

The first scenario shows it staying as a mix for dinnertime tomorrow and then transitioning to rainfall overnight into Friday morning.

The second scenario showers a quicker transition to rain in the evening. This would be helpful to avoid any icing but will likely cause more localized flooding.

It should mainly turn to rain for Friday and start to wrap up in the morning, yet some flurries are still possible in the afternoon.

While snow, freezing rain, and sleet are all possible, they do not seem to be the main concern at this point.

The rainfall falling on an already saturated ground could cause localized flooding. Most of us are looking at ~1″ of rain.

This will raise the level of the Ohio River again, but it is still forecast to stay out of flood stages.

To put this into perspective, the river rose to 34.5 feet this past weekend following the rainfall.