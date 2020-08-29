Isolated evening downpours, then drying up Saturday night

TONIGHT: Isolated evening downpours, then clearing sky with cooler air, Lows 58-60.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers and PM thunderstorms, Highs 76-78.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated PM, Highs 81-83.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with late-day rain and storms, Highs 83-85.
THURSDAY: Some sunshine with a few showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mostly dry however a couple showers may pop-up, Highs around 80.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds, nice, Highs 77-79.

