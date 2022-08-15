7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More so a tale of two halves for the Ohio Valley today. We started the day with sunshine and blue skies all across the board. As we transitioned past lunch into the afternoon, the clouds started to increase so did the mugginess. Dew points were back in the slightly sticky category, but nothing as oppressive compared to the last few weeks. Daytime highs were in the mid to upper 70s with it feeling slightly cooler thanks to a northeasterly wind around 5-10 mph. With the increase in cloud coverage this afternoon, we could see a few isolated showers fire up this evening. Coverage will be spotty in nature. Tonight, aside from a few showers we will stay quiet. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with some patchy fog possible tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another threat for rain. Most of the Ohio Valley will trend dry, but the best timeframe for some spotty showers is late morning into the afternoon hours. The showers will be isolated to scattered in nature with not everyone seeing rainfall. Temperatures will max out in the mid-70s. Dew points will sit in the slightly muggy category.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we head into the midpoint of the week. Another chance for some spotty showers in the afternoon across the Ohio Valley. Not everyone will see rainfall. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the trend being dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. It may feel slightly sticky. High pressure will build in for the second half of the week. Meaning more sunshine by Friday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s. The extended temperature outlooks keeps us at or slightly below average temperatures for the rest of the month. Normal highs are in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers. Isolated storms are possible. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few showers possible. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for the afternoon. Rain will not be widespread, more in the way of scattered showers.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey