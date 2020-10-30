Isolated showers and prominent clouds for your Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Cannot wait for the sun to return to the Ohio Valley skies. Rain showers will be wrapping up by Friday morning, but there is a chance an isolated shower pops up after lunchtime. Mostly cloudy skies will be present in the valley with thinning clouds as we head later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be around 47-49, which is chilly. Break out the scarves and boots because overnight lows will approach the freezing mark. Curl up by a fire and drink something warm.

SATURDAY: Happy Halloween and welcome the sun back! Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend. It will be a good day to go to the pumpkin patch for that last second pumpkin carving. It will be jacket and flannel weather for sure with highs around 52-54. Trick or treaters may want to wear a jacket under their costume.

SUNDAY: November welcomes in the end of Daylight Saving time so turn those clocks back an hour and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. I know I will! Weather wise we see mostly cloudy skies and Fall-like temperatures. There is a chance for some late afternoon and evening showers. It will also be windy for a good chunk of the day. Highs will be around 53-55. Overnight and into early Friday morning, we could see some snow flurries. Yes…. I said possible snow. It will be cold enough. Lows will bottom out around 31.

MONDAY: The beginning of the new work week showcases partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures for the first week of November. Highs expected to be cold, around 43-45 degrees. After Mondays cold spell, we will gradually warm up thanks to a ridge of high pressure bringing in warmer temperatures to the valley.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and staying dry. We continue the warming temperature trend. Highs around 51-53.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and blue skies will be a welcome sight for the Ohio Valley after this past week of gray and cloudy skies. High temperatures around 59-61.

THURSDAY: Three weeks away from Thanksgiving! Where’s that turkey? Weather wise we continue the warming trend with highs around 63-65. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey