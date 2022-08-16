Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers, highs in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower, highs in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny with average highs in the mid to lower 80’s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy with some pm thunder showers possible, highs in the mid 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with thunder showers, highs in the upper 70’s.

Monday: Thunder showers with highs in the mid to low 70’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick