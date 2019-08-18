Isolated storm possible Sunday night, otherwise partly cloudy

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Patchy AM fog, storms early and again in the evening, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-90. MONDAY: Hot and humid, chance for a thunderstorm later in the day, Highs 88-91. TUESDAY: Heat continues with a higher possibility for showers and storms, Highs 86-89. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, thunderstorms linger, Highs 83-85. THURSDAY: Much cooler and drier, broken clouds, Highs near 80. FRIDAY: Abundance of sunshine and really nice, Highs 77-80. SATURDAY: Calm with sunshine and minimal cloud, Highs 81-83.