Isolated storm possible Sunday night, otherwise partly cloudy

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, isolated storm chance, Lows 69-73.
MONDAY: Hot and humid, chance for a thunderstorm later in the day, Highs 86-89.
TUESDAY: Heat continues with a higher possibility for showers and storms, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, thunderstorms linger, Highs 84-86.
THURSDAY: Cooler, morning showers may linger, broken clouds, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Abundance of sunshine and really nice, Highs 77-81.
SATURDAY: Calm with sunshine and minimal cloud, Highs 81-83.
SUNDAY: Warming up but staying mostly dry, Highs near 85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler