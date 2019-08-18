Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Isolated storm possible Sunday night, otherwise partly cloudy

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, isolated storm chance, Lows 69-73.
MONDAY: Hot and humid, chance for a thunderstorm later in the day, Highs 86-89.
TUESDAY: Heat continues with a higher possibility for showers and storms, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, thunderstorms linger, Highs 84-86.
THURSDAY: Cooler, morning showers may linger, broken clouds, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Abundance of sunshine and really nice, Highs 77-81.
SATURDAY: Calm with sunshine and minimal cloud, Highs 81-83.
SUNDAY: Warming up but staying mostly dry, Highs near 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter