Isolated thunderstorms possible Sunday evening

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, warm, and a bit humid, Lows 61-63.

MONDAY: PM widespread rain and a few storms possible, Highs 74-77.

TUESDAY: Showers continue under mostly cloudy skies, cooler and windy, Highs 62-64.

WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine, small chance for lingering showers, Highs 61-63.

THURSDAY: A sun and cloud mix, few showers a possibility, Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, some showers possible, Highs 72-74.

SATURDAY: Warming up, should remain dry, Highs 76-78.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 77-79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler