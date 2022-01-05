It may be warm today but snow chances pop into the forecast tomorrow

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Breezy conditions through the day with gusts up to 33mph. It will remain mostly cloudy with the possibility of a stray showers this afternoon but most of us some see any raindrops. High of 44.

Thursday: Cooling off once again with a high of 29 degrees. A weather system is moving through the area and that will give us the possibility of some snow. Those living in the NW of our region will region the least (<1″) and most could receive 1-2″ of snow. This system continues to move around and depending on how it does, we could receive even less snow.

Friday: Some flurries leftover for the start of the day. Mostly cloudy with a high of 25. Clearing overnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 37.

Sunday: Rain showers through the day with some snow mixing in the later in the day. High of 46.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 29.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 27.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler