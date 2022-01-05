It may be warm today but snow chances pop into the forecast tomorrow

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Breezy conditions through the day with gusts up to 33mph.  It will remain mostly cloudy with the possibility of a stray showers this afternoon but most of us some see any raindrops. High of 44.

Thursday:  Cooling off once again with a high of 29 degrees.  A weather system is moving through the area and that will give us the possibility of some snow.  Those living in the NW of our region will region the least (<1″) and most could receive 1-2″ of snow.  This system continues to move around and depending on how it does, we could receive even less snow.

Friday:  Some flurries leftover for the start of the day.  Mostly cloudy with a high of 25.  Clearing overnight.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 37.

Sunday:  Rain showers through the day with some snow mixing in the later in the day.  High of 46.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 29.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 27.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter