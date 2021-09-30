Jack Frost on October 1st? Not on the forecast but on average, yes.

Wheeling, WV – Say it ain’t snow? Well we are not exactly talking about white precipitation just yet; instead we are talking about the fabled character from the Christmas classics nipping at our nose. Yes, frost.

Cool and crisp mornings are set to return as we head into October, with one familiar trait on farmers’ radars. When is the first frost? Well first let’s discuss the difference between frost and a hard freeze.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Glossary, a frost advisory is issued during the growing season when widespread frost is expected over a large area with surface temperatures in the mid 30s.

A freeze warning (also from the NWS Glossary) is issued during the growing season when surface temperatures drop below the freezing mark over a large area for an extended period of time.

Both of the weather headlines are in continuation with the growing season, which varies to end during mid/late October. After the NWS feels the growing season has ended, they will no longer issue these headlines.

If we look at a chart, on average we typically experience that during the first 10 days of October through the Northern Panhandle.

For our friends over in Ohio, this typically takes place during mid October.

At least for the next six nights, the coolest temperatures we will experience will be Friday night into Saturday.

The first freeze typically ends the growing season and gives those who plant a heads-up to finish their harvest and prep for the winter season.

Of course, the StormTracker7 Weather Team will continue to monitor temperatuers trends and alert you whenever there is a chance for frosty conditoins.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey