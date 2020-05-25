July-like heat this week

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 64-68.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and hotter, Highs 85-89.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then slow clearing, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker