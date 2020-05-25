https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

July-like heat this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 64-68.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and hotter, Highs 85-89.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then slow clearing, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter