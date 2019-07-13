Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Just a few clouds on this Saturday night

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, middle of the night sprinkles possible, Lows 65-68.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and not as humid, High 82-84.
MONDAY: Staying mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, storms possible late, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Gradually becoming warmer, few more clouds, chance for a storm, High 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: A few storms likely, mostly cloudy, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-89.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds, hot, Highs could reach 90.
SATURDAY: Slightly cooler and sunny, Highs near 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter