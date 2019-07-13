Just a few clouds on this Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, middle of the night sprinkles possible, Lows 65-68.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and not as humid, High 82-84.
MONDAY: Staying mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, storms possible late, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Gradually becoming warmer, few more clouds, chance for a storm, High 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: A few storms likely, mostly cloudy, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-89.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds, hot, Highs could reach 90.
SATURDAY: Slightly cooler and sunny, Highs near 85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler