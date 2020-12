7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Most of the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio are in a winter weather advisory, meaning to take caution and there will be some hazards to deal with. The exception is Wetzel county, because they are in a winter storm warning, meaning there will be significant impacts. The system will produce measurable snow for the area with higher amount on the hilltops and ridges. The river valley may see more of a freezing rain/mix due to the influences of the Ohio River. Estimated snow totals for the region will be around 3-6 inches by Thursday morning. The evening commute will be the most impacted by this event as wet, heavy snow will start falling around then. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s today. Winds could have an impact on travel as well, blowing from the east at 5-10mph.