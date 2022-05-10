7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What more to say other than gorgeous? Another stellar day for the Ohio Valley as the skies stayed clear, sunshine was dominant, and warmer air moved in. Temperatures today maxed out in the mid to upper 70s today with plenty of warmth around. It was another great opportunity to be outdoors, cut the grass, or wash the car. If you were not able to get it done today, you have a few more days to push it off. Only issue is the heat will get cranked up later in the week. Winds were nothing to write home about, blowing from the east around 5 mph. Tonight, skies will stay clear with not much in the way of anything to talk about. Much of the same really. Low temps into the morning will be in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More sun and warmer air continues to move into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will near 80 degrees for the afternoon high. Expect a few clouds in the skies, just enough for some eye candy to look at. UV index values will be very high once again, so keep the sunscreen on if you do venture outdoors.

THURSDAY: The warmer trend will continue with highs again in the 80-degree threshold. It will be nice to catch up on yard work and wash the cars if necessary. Remember to stay hydrated if you are outdoors for extended periods of time.

FRIDAY: Our stretch of nice weather will stick around to end the week, but the pattern shifts afterwards. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies through the day. After sunset, we will see an increase in cloud cover with a return of rain activity for Ohio and West Virginia through the weekend.

SATURDAY: After a gorgeous stretch of weather, we will see an increase in cloud cover and a return of wet weather for the weekend. Rounds of rain are likely for the morning and again for the afternoon a few storms possible. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 70s. Winds could turn breezy as well. It will not be the best day for outdoor activities.

SUNDAY: More clouds and rain showers for the area. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s. We will stick with spotty showers into the beginning of next week.

MONDAY: Rain activity will likely stick around into the start of the next work-week, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 70s for our highs. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the day. The trend for rain is low, allowing for an opportunity for dry weather. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey