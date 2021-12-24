Keep the umbrella with you as you travel on Christmas Day

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Twas the night before Christmas and across the Ohio Valley, the residents wanted to know… the weather. Well, if you asked me, it was and will be a very warm and rain plagued holiday tomorrow. It was rather nice and dry for most of the day as some peaks of sun were around earlier today. Clouds started to increase as our next system approaches that will bring with it widespread rain for our holiday. Tonight into early tomorrow morning, we will see rain showers starting to develop with that very mild air staying with us. Temps drop down into the upper 40s if not low 50s with some spots seeing a rising temperature overnight.

SATURDAY: Merry Christmas to EVERYONE across the Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, keep an umbrella with you if you plan to travel to grandma’s house! You will certainly need it. Rain showers are possible throughout the morning and once again into the afternoon. Rain totals will be around a half to three quarters of an inch(as a side note that would be around 5-8″ of snow). Winds will stay breezy and temps will be mild, as we max out thermometers in the upper 50s! These temps are nothing record breaking, that was set back in the 30s of 67 degrees. That will end our chances for a white Christmas. It may have been easier to have snow than rain because it will not look as pretty!

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and sun for Sunday with seasonably warm air in place. High temps will be back in the mid to upper 40s. We could see a stray shower early in the day, but most should remain dry.

MONDAY: Another weather system will bring widespread rain showers into the next work-week with unseasonably warm air sticking around. High temps will be back in the 50s for the last few days of the year. Rain will fall throughout the morning. It will be a soggy way to end 2021. Winds will likely be breezy at times.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon and evening. High temps in the mid 50s are expected.

WEDNESDAY: Staying grey and cloudy as we approach the end of the year. Temperatures climb towards the 60-degreemark for the day. We could be on a record watch next week as the record high for Dec 29th is 61 set back in 2003. We have a chance for rain showers in the morning.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild as we near the end of 2021. Temperatures will max out in the mid 40s. Dry weather is finally returning to the forecast.

FRIDAY: New Year’s Eve. Crazy to think that the year is over. For the weather, we will see mainly cloudy skies with temps back around 40 degrees. We are trending dry for the moment.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey