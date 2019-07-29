Keeping it dry and warm for Monday

Breaking News
More sunshine with afternoon clouds

TODAY: Sunshine with clouds, slight increase in heat and humidity, Highs 86-89.
TONIGHT: Shower or two after 3 AM, still warm, Lows 67-70.
TUESDAY: Clouds return with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
WEDNESDAY: Few lingering showers and storms, not as hot, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Drier again with partly sunny skies, seasonal, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies, pleasant and dry, Highs 83-86.
SATURDAY: Sunshine lingers and turning a bit warmer, Highs 84-87.
SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix and still dry, Highs 84-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

